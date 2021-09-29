Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A poll watchdog welcomed the decision Wednesday of the Commission of Elections (Comelec) to extend the registration of voters for the 2022 elections, saying it is part of the responsibilities of the poll body.

“We welcome this development, of the decision of Comelec to extend, finally, the voter registration deadline,” Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente) Executive Director Atty. Ona Caritos said.

“Sabi nga nila, better late than never. So, still, 16 more days for more Filipinos to register for the upcoming polls,” she said.

Prior to this development, the Comelec had twice rejected calls for an extension of voter registration, saying doing so would derail crucial preparations for the 2022 polls.

Both chambers of Congress on Monday approved proposed measures seeking to extend the voter registration period, citing the possible disenfranchisement of millions of qualified voters.

Proponents of the extension said lockdowns imposed by government to arrest the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the registration process.

Asked if she is concerned that the voter registration extension will delay preparations for the upcoming elections, Caritos said, “It will really affect the operations of Comelec. But it’s also the job and the responsibility of Comelec to adjust to this extension for voter registration.”

“We’ve been telling Comelec for the longest time, since the start of this year, that they really need to extend the deadline and prepare for delays like this. So, it’s up for Comelec to adjust their timeline,” she added.

“I’m happy to hear from Director James (Jimenez, Comelec spokesperson) that the 16-day deadline [extension] will eat into their buffer time. So hopefully, this extension of the voter registration will not lead to massive delays on the part of their preparation."

Aside from Lente, at least two senators also welcomed the extension of voter registration.

In a statement, Senator Grace Poe thanked the Comelec “for exercising utmost understanding and flexibility when the exigencies of the pandemic demanded it.”

She added, “We hope the period of extension will be maximized to provide additional registration sites and to make available more personnel to ease the process of assisting our people.”

Senator Risa Hontiveros hailed the extension of the voter registration as a success for the Filipino people.

“Ang desisyong palawigin ang voters’ registration ay isang tagumpay para sa mamamayang Pilipino,” she said in a Facebook post.

(The decision to extend voter registration is a victory for the Filipino people.)

--ANC, 29 September 2021