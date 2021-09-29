MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has certified to the necessity of the 2022 national budget bill, allowing the House of Representatives to approve it on second, third, and final reading Thursday as planned before lawmakers adjourn to file their candidacies for the coming national and local elections.

House Majority Leader Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez included the certification in the plenary session’s order of business after it was transmitted by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Duterte invoked Article 6, Section 25 of the Constitution in issuing the certification which would waive the 3 days usually required before chambers of Congress approve a bill on final reading after approving on 2nd reading.

Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago, in a tweet, slammed the apparent rush in approving the budget as contained in House Bill 10153.

"Para saan pa ang mga pagdinig kung minamadali at wala ng panahong makapagtulak ng mga amyenda batay sa mga deliberasyon? Tinatanggalan tayo ng pagkakataon na ilaban pa ang pondo para sa kalusugan, ayuda, ligtas na balik eskwela, kabuhayan, imbes na pasismo, pork, at pamumulitika!" she wrote.

The Gabriela Women's Party feared a railroading of the budget in a tweet.

"HEADS-UP: Lower House will railroad passage of P5-trillion proposed budget for 2022 on second and third reading tomorrow -- despite calls to revamp the budget priorities," it said.

The House on Representatives has finished its penultimate day of plenary sessions on the 2022 budget, terminating deliberations on the budgets of the Department of National Defense and attached agencies, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, National Security Council, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Labor and Employment, Development Academy of the Philippines, Department of Transportation, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Philippine Statistics Authority, Dangerous Drugs Board and Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO).