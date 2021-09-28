The province of Batanes recorded its second case of death due to COVID-19 Tuesday.

According to the provincial government, an 88-year-old man from Kayhuvokan, Basco died of COVID-19, although the underlying cause is still to be determined.

The province also logged 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are now 451 active COVID-19 cases in Batanes.

Basco still has the highest number of active cases at 323. There are 35 active cases in Uyugan, 30 in Ivana, 27 in Mahatao, 19 in Sabtang and 17 in Itbayat.

Of these active cases, 426 experienced mild symptoms, while 15 were in moderate condition. The 6 patients with the severe condition and 4 who were critical have been admitted to Batanes General Hospital.

About 12 people also recovered from the illness on Tuesday.

In total, there are 30 recoveries out of 483 total confirmed cases.

The provincial government urged residents to adhere to minimum health standards, including wearing a face mask and social distancing.

They also advised residents to consult a doctor immediately if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough and cold, body aches, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste or smell.

- report from Harris Julio