MANILA—Australia has turned over to the Armed Forces of the Philippines some P57 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to support its COVID19 response, the military said Wednesday.

The delivery, which is the third tranche of donation from the Australian government under the AustraliaPhilippines Enhanced Defense Cooperation Program, included the following:

high flow oxygen machines

stretcher

defibrillator

disinfection kits

Automated RNA extraction kit

Viral RNA extraction kit

RTPCR reagents and detection kit

face masks

face shield

PPE level 3 and level 4 sets

eye protector

KN95 masks.

The equipment and supplies will be turned over to the AFP’s primary military hospital, Victoriano Luna Medical Center, to support its COVID19 response, testing efforts and capacity for hospitalization of minor to critical patients.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson handed over the donation to the AFP in a ceremony at Pier 15, South Harbor in Manila on Tuesday.

“Throughout this unpredictable COVID19 pandemic, I am very pleased that Australia is able to provide flexible and responsive support to the Philippines," Robinson said.

"These additional medical and personal protective equipment will be critical in VLMC’s COVID19 testing efforts, and treatment of COVID patients."

For AFP chief of staff Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr., the donation is "a clear testament of the collaborative partnership" of both countries and its military forces.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Australia had expanded its coverage of defense cooperation program to include the pandemic needs of Filipino soldiers.

"Certainly, these donations will ramp up the daytoday clinical management and quality of care and service which AFP’s medical arm is expected to provide," he said.

