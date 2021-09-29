Artist Bree Jonson laid to rest in Davao

Artist Bree Jonson is laid to rest at the Davao Memorial Park in Davao City on September 29, 2021. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Artist Bree Jonson, whose death last Sept. 18 in La Union is under investigation, was finally laid to rest in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon.

A memorial mass was first offered for Jonson, attended by her family, relatives and friends who bid their final goodbyes.

Jonson, a painter, passed away at the age of 30 while at a resort in La Union with reportedly her boyfriend, Julian Ongpin, son of billionaire and former trade minister Bobby Ongpin.

Police had said she died of asphyxia and tested positive for cocaine use.

Ongpin claimed she committed suicide, but her family refuted this.

The Philippine National Police and National Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, while the Bureau of Immigration is monitoring Ongpin for possible departure.

In an emotional message for her daughter, Salome Jonson thanked God for lending Bree to her for 30 years.

She also thanked all who helped her family and those who sent their condolences.

She said she continues to pray that justice will be served for her daughter with the help of authorities.

