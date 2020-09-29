'Wala tayong respeto sa ating kasaysayan': Imee Marcos bats for Philippine film, news archives



MANILA - Sen. Imee Marcos on Tuesday urged the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) to start archiving films and news footage to help Filipino filmmakers create more documentaries in the future.

Marcos raised the suggestion after FDCP chair Liza Diño said that documentaries have been more profitable on video streaming sites like Netflix.

"Sa Netflix, a documentary is more lasting at hindi po bumababa ang valuation (and its valuation does not decrease)," Diño told senators during FDCP's budget hearing at the Senate.

"Kung documentary ang habol natin, importante na mag simula na tayo mag-archive," Marcos said.

(If we're after documentaries, it's important to start archiving.)

"Importante talaga mag-archive... 'Yung iba talagang wala tayong respeto sa ating kasaysayan [kaya] kailangan talaga magkaroon tayo ng news and film archive," said Marcos, daughter of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who had earlier denied atrocities during her father's

strongman regime.

(Having an archive is important... Others have no respect for history that's why we really need to have a news and film archive.)

Marcos also asked if ABS-CBN— the Philippines' largest network before Congress' denial of its franchise shuttered its TV and radio broadcast business— is selling its archives of news footage.

"Ibebenta ba ng ABS 'yung kanilang archive? Nandun 'yung karamihan. Magaganda 'yung news footage nila. It's very, very valuable," she said, referring to the station that was also ordered shut during her father's regime.

(Will ABS-CBN sell its archive? Most are there. They have good news footage. It's very, very valuable.)

The lawmaker and her family have been repeatedly accused of trying to revise history, especially on her father's regime, when thousands of Filipinos suffered from human rights abuses.

She had earlier refused to apologize for atrocities committed during her father's rule, asking why they should admit to something they never committed.

Earlier this year, Marcos drew flak for saying that "history should not be left to historians." The senator had also lauded "millennials" who have an "exciting reassessment" of her father's legacy.

Historians and human rights lawyers have scoffed at Marcos' earlier statements, saying it was a form of historical revisionism aided by "selective memory or vulnerable ignorance."



