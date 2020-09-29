Stop keeping alcohol bottles in vehicles, gov't warns

Taguig city hall employees disinfect themselves with alcohol at a drive thru testing center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on April 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines reminded Filipinos to properly store alcohol bottles after a viral post showed a vehicle allegedly damaged by a bottle of isopropyl alcohol.

The viral post included photos of a sedan with a shattered window, damaged ceiling and car seat, and a bottle of alcohol that appeared to have exploded while inside the vehicle.

“All alcohol bottles have a warning about flammability, so if the conditions are bad, this can happen,” said FDA Director General Eric Domingo after ABS-CBN News showed him the viral post.

Alcohol bottles usually come with precautions stating that it should be tightly closed and stored at temperatures not exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

Domingo said the FDA will also release an advisory “to remind the public that flammable substance like alcohol should be kept in proper conditions to avoid accidents.”

Since the start of the pandemic, alcohol bottles and hand sanitizers have become staples as the public sought ways to keep their hands clean and to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.