2,025 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Philippines, taking total to 309,303

MANILA — Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines reached 309,303 on Tuesday as 2,025 new cases were reported by the Department of Health ahead of the implementation of new quarantine classifications in the country to control the further spread of the virus.

Of the newly-announced cases, 628 were from National Capital Region (NCR, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country.

The DOH said majority or 1,641 of the additional cases were from the last 2 weeks.

There were also 290 additional recovered patients and 68 new COVID-related deaths, 26 of which were from NCR.

With 252,930 total recoveries and 5,448 total fatalities, the country's active cases stood at 50,925.

The DOH said only four laboratories were unable to submit their results on time for Tuesday’s announcement.

Before Monday, the country has been logging less than 3,000 cases daily for 6 straight days.

The DOH earlier acknowledged the downtrend, but said there is still an increasing number of infections and a spike in clusters in some areas of the country.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Monday night that Metro Manila, Bacolod City, Tacloban City, Iloilo City, Batangas and Iligan City will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) in October.

Lanao del Sur will be under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for the same duration, while the rest of the country will remain under or shift to the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Some of the provinces that will shift to MGCQ from GCQ are Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal.