Metro mayors want 'stable decline' in COVID-19 cases before shifting to MGCQ: Zamora

Bikers avoid obstacles blocking the bike lane in Quezon City on September 23, 2020 amid the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors want to see a continuous decline in the number of COVID-19 cases before seeking a shift to the lowest quarantine level, the chief executive of San Juan City said on Tuesday.

The capital region will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) for another month after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) extended its current status until October 31.

While under GCQ, Metro Manila has seen a "sharp decline" in numbers of positive cases "even if businesses are reopening, even if a lot of people are out already," said San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.

"I believe what the Metro mayors want to see is a stable decline in the numbers so that if and when we see that indeed the numbers continue to go down, then we can now re-allow some industries or businesses to reopen," he told ANC's Headstart.

After six straight days of less than 3,000 daily cases, DOH reports 3,073 new cases today. Six labs were not able to submit data.



This brings the total to 307,288 cases with 49,242 active.



37 deaths

- 26 in September

- 21 in R6

- 5,381 total



163 recoveries, 252,665 total pic.twitter.com/wt8XKcct5p — Edson (@EdsonCGuido) September 28, 2020

Zamora said the mayors are "being very careful" to avoid an uptick in the number of active cases, such as what happened when Metro Manila shifted from the strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to a modified ECQ and then to the current GCQ.

More details to follow.