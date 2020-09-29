Lorenzana asks US embassy why US Air Force plane reportedly disguised as PH aircraft

MANILA - The Department of National Defense has sought comment from the US Embassy after a US Air Force plane reportedly changed its aircraft identification allocated to the Philippines when it flew over the Yellow Sea last week.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza, in a text message sent to ABS-CBN News Tuesday, said they were still waiting for response from the embassy.

"Let’s get the facts before we make conclusions. Personally, I can’t think of any reason why the US would do it," he said.

According to a report from South China Morning Post on Sept. 24, the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI) monitored that the RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft disguised itself as a Philippine aircraft when it was flying over the Yellow Sea between the Chinese coast and the Korean peninsula.

The plane later went back to its original hex code, which is used to identify all aircrafts, after completing its mission. - With a report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News