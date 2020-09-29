Instead of PH properties in Japan, Locsin urges selling DOH properties for 'lousy response' to COVID-19

File photo of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on Tuesday reiterated he “will never agree” to the sale of Philippine properties in Japan “for any reason,” after President Duterte brought it up ostensibly to raise money.



In a tweet, Locsin instead urged the selling of properties of other departments such as Budget, Treasury and Health, which he said gave a “lousy response” to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I will never agree to the sale of our properties in Japan for any reason. Sell the properties of the departments of budget, treasury, health above all for its lousy response to COVID,” Locsin said.



“Sell the properties of our line departments. Many idles ones,” he added in another tweet, suggesting that the San Lazaro Hospital and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine be sold instead and “[r]ob PhilHealth some more instead” to fund the programs of the DOH.



“I don’t mean the secretaries. The properties are idle. Imagine selling our Japan properties to fund the programs of DOH? Rob PhilHealth some more instead. They’re good at that. Sell San Lazaro. Sell RITM,” Locsin tweeted.



The Philippines has logged 307,288 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Monday, nearly 8 months since the country's first infection was recorded. The active cases stood at 49,242.