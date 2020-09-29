EDSA Busway to go cashless to prevent coronavirus spread

MANILA - The EDSA Busway will go cashless beginning Thursday as a way to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, the Department of Transportation said.

Engr. Alberto Suansing, consultant of the DOTr, said the EDSA Busway will implement a "no Beep card, no ride" policy.

Beep cards will be available in all bus stops and may be used at MRT and LRT lines and convenience stores.

"Walang cash. Dapat kasi parte 'yan ng katungkulan ng department na mapangalaagaan na di kumalat ang COVID," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There shouldn't be any cash because it's the department's responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.)

"'Yung pera di natin alam saan galing 'yan, sino humipo d'yan. So para maiwasan 'yung palipat-lipat ng COVID."

(We don't know where the cash came from, who else touched it. So we enforce this to prevent COVID transmission.)

Suansing reminded the public to follow minimum health protocols such as maintaining a 1-meter physical distance from other passengers, and wearing of face masks and face shields.