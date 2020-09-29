DepEd has 2 TV channels for learning modality: official

MANILA - The Department of Education so far has 2 TV channels available for its learning modality, an official said Tuesday as the upcoming school year is set to open on Oct. 5.

Programming will not be simultaneous but will allow reruns, according to Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio.

"We only have 1 or 2 channels now and then we will do reruns. The early part of the day as I have seen from the grid we have the early learners like kindergarten. Towards the end of the day we have the senior high school learners," he told ANC.

"The ideal scenario would be 13 channels for all the grades. We cannot do that given our resources right now. Unless we don’t discount the fact that in certain areas, a certain province can put up their own TV station. In the local level, that’s allowed."

Students may switch to other learning modalities at any time should poor internet connection affect their studies, according to San Antonio.

Of some 24 million enrollees, 59 percent expressed interest in using printed self-learning modules, 20 percent said they would do online learning and 20 percent would avail of TV and radio-based instructions, he said.

"We understand that there may be problems with internet connectivity that is why we at the Department of Education have decided to offer multiple distance learning delivery modality. This means even if the internet will not be very reliable we can still proceed with learning activities at home," San Antonio said.

The DepEd expects students to reduce their reliance on printed modules as more local governments provide gadgets for their learning, San Antonio said. The DepEd has so far distributed 80 percent of its printed modules, he added.

Meantime, there will be no more periodical examinations for public school students, according to San Antonio.

"We feel that if we rely on the written output and performance tasks of the students we will be able to sufficiently assess the extent of learning of these students," he said.