COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad breaches 10,500

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,507 Tuesday with 40 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 2,988, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,727 of those infected have recovered, while 792 have died.

The DFA reported 51 new recoveries and no new fatality on Tuesday.

29 September 2020



Similar to yesterday’s figures, the DFA reports increases both in the number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, with 40 new cases in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe, (1/4)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/yPX1ln0C8v — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 29, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 340 in the Asia Pacific, 165 in Europe, 2,316 in the Middle East and Africa, and 167 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 309,303 people. The tally includes 5,448 deaths, 252,930 recoveries, and 50,925 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News