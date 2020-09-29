Batanes confirms first COVID-19 case

Batanes province on Tuesday reported its first case of COVID-19. Geline Zamora, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The northernmost province of Batanes reported Tuesday its first case of COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic started early this year.

A 29-year-old resident who returned to the province on Sep. 22 tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, the local government said in its official Facebook page.

He has travel history in a quarantine facility at Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The patient is asymptomatic and currently under isolation at the quarantine facility in Basco, Batanes.

"All identified (close) contacts and other LSIs (locally stranded individuals under quarantine are being strictly monitored by the Provincial COVID-19 Task Group," it said.

"We remind everyone to continuously observe minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks and face shields, observe physical distancing and practice proper hygiene.”

The Philippines as of Monday recorded 307,288 cases of COVID-19, with 252,665 recoveries and 5,381 deaths.

--With reports from Harris Julio