MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Subic is under scrutiny after P3.6 billion worth of suspected shabu supposedly entered through its port and ended up in a warehouse in Pampanga.

Remulla said authorities confiscated 530 kilograms of the suspected drug on Wednesday night.

“Subic ang mainit ngayon, actually Subic din ang na-pinpoint namin na source ng maraming smuggling sa bansa. That’s why we have to watch over Subic,” Remulla said.

Remulla noted that the suspected drug shipment, which had Thai markings, came with “chicharon” and dog food.

“Definitely may foreign involvement kasi international syndicate that we are talking about, ano talaga very sophisticated ito... It's [a] world menace,” Remulla said.

He added the DOJ is entering into a new approach to the drug war in light of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Ito ay isa lang sa mga approaches na ating ginagawa on how to reorganize the drug war properly. Ano yan eh, it’s a matter of perspective and learning the lessons from the past, not to hit blame on anybody but to learn from the lessons of the past,” Remulla said.

Remulla also said due process will be observed in anti-drug operations.

“We are not making a judgment on anybody here, but one of the things discussed yesterday but we would prefer search warrants to buy-bust operations because this is where convictions are really done and honest-to-goodness surveillance is conducted so that cases are built up properly,” Remulla said.

Meanwhile, in light of controversial confidential and intelligence funds of government agencies, Remulla noted that those funds were put to proper use for the confiscation of the drug shipment.

“Sa akin, ang confidential funds, for this operation to succeed we had to use confidential funds because that’s the only way we can make things move... It’s something that is reserved for agencies that really have to work in manners, in methods that are not always standard because some things cannot be revealed,” Remulla said.