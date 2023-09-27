Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel work at the LTO’s Plate Making Facility in Quezon City on June 03, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

LTO says it needs 2 years to complete 13 million plates

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office on Wednesday said it is fast-tracking the production of license plates in order to address the backlog for both motor vehicles and motorcycles.

According to LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, they have already ordered 15.9 million metal plates. Around a million have already been delivered for embossing.

Mendoza, during the budget hearing of the Department of Transportation in the Senate, said it will take over two years before the agency can address the 13 million backlog on license plates. Most of these plates are for motorcycles, and replacement plates from the old green plates to the new ones.

"We already have machines that will be used in the embossing of the license plates and we will start the full production this October (2023),” said Mendoza.

Mendoza said the agency has two robotic machines and nine semi-manual ones that are capable of producing 42,000 license plates a day.

"It will take over two years to finish the entire 13 million backlog but while we are doing that, we would be able to cater the current usage of plates by October this year," he said, adding they are hoping to release all the license plates for newly-both motorcycles so as not to add to the backlog.

Aside from the backlog, Mendoza said LTO is working on the distribution of unclaimed license plates before the year ends.

