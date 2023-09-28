Filipino in US pleads guilty to marriage and immigration fraud

A Filipino man accused of operating an agency that arranged hundreds of sham marriages for immigration purposes pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit marriage and immigration fraud.

Marcialito Biol Benitez, known as "Mars", was arrested in April last year for arranging sham marriages and submitting fraudulent green card applications for around 600 non-US citizens.

Benitez operated out of his Los Angeles office.

The case saw a total of 11 defendants, including six Philippine nationals, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration document fraud.

Under the alleged scheme, Benitez’s co-defendants would help file the paperwork, while others would refer clients to Benitez’s agency.

The agency would then stage wedding ceremonies, and coach clients and spouses on their interviews with US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In some instances they would also submit fraudulent applications for visas under the Violence Against Women’s Act.

Clients would pay them a fee of $20,000 to $35,000.

The 49-year-old Benitez is the 7th defendant to plead guilty in this case. Philippine nationals Engilbert Ulan, Nino Reyes Valmeo, and Harold Poquita are scheduled for jury trials in November.

Benitez along with another co-defendant Filipino Juanita Pacson will be sentenced in January.

The charge carries a sentence of up to 5 years, 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.