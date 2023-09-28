Comelec monitoring tension in Socorro, Surigao Del Norte ahead of BSKE

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is closely monitoring the situation in Socorro, Surigao Del Norte to determine if the tension connected with the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI), allegedly a cult, will affect the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in the area.

In a press conference, Comelec chairman George Garcia said he wanted to have an audience with SBSI and other concerned sectors such as the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ascertain that the BSKE will be held orderly and peacefully.

He said recent events are not directly connected to the elections, but the poll body is anticipating any eventuality.

“Willing na willing ako makausap sila para mapahayag po ‘yung sentimyento ng Comelec na sana, anoman po ‘yung ibang issues na nagkalat diyan at nalalaman ng buong bansa, sana po hindi maapektuhan ang halalan at ang pagboto ng ating kababayan,” Garcia said.

Asked what would make Comelec postpone elections in the area, Garcia said it would be if they are not able to conduct elections freely and orderly.

At the moment, there is no need to put Socorro under Comelec control, according to Garcia, unless the situation will affect the elections.

In deciding whether to put the town under Comelec control, the poll chief said they will have to consult the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), PNP, Philippine Coast Guard, Regional Joint Security Command Center, and Provincial Security Command Center.

“Mahirap po kasi na i-assume ng Commission na alam namin ang nangyayari samantalang iba ang nangyayari sa ground,” Garcia pointed out.

“At this point, sa mga kababayan natin sa Socorro, wala pang dapat ikabahala.”

The Comelec has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of National Defense and AFP for the conduct of the BSKE.

Garcia said they will need the help of the two agencies regarding private armed groups and terrorist groups such as the Abu Sayyaf.

The PNP, meanwhile, has submitted its final list of areas of concern, with 246 villages under the red category.

Garcia said they will organize the list and may possibly release a copy in a few days.