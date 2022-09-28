This PAGASA photo shows the location of Tropical Depression Luis at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

MANILA — Tropical Depression Luis has maintained its strength as it moves northwestward over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday afternoon.

Despite packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and up to 70 kph gusts, Luis is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country, according to PAGASA's 5 p.m. weather bulletin.

Instead, the southwest monsoon or habagat and the low-pressure area east of Mindanao will bring rains over the western section of Southern Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

The weather forecaster said that the latest forecast scenario for the tropical cyclone showed that raising wind signals over any land area in the country is unlikely.

"The tropical depression remains less likely to bring rough seas over the coastal waters of the country which may result in risky conditions to mariners of small seacrafts," it added.

Luis, last located 1,060 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon and moving at 25 kph northwestward, would leave the northern boundary of the Philippine area by Thursday morning or early afternoon, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday morning, said the weather agency.

"Further intensification is likely while moving over the sea east of Ryukyu Islands."

PAGASA photo

Luzon is still reeling from the impacts of super typhoon Karding (International name: Noru) that struck Sunday through early Monday.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO