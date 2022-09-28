Panukalang SIM Registration Act, niratipikahan na ng Senado

MAYNILA -- Niratipikahan na ng Senado nitong Miyerkoles ang panukalang SIM Registration Act.

Sabi ni Sen. Grace Poe, maraming magkasalungat na probisyon ang Senate at House versions ng panukala. Pero sa bicam, aniya, ay nagkasundo na gawing working draft ang Senate version.

Sa bicam, nagkasundo na huwag nang gamitin ang terminong “card” para updated ang batas at makasunod sa mga magiging variations pa ng mga SIM.

Ang mga Public Telecommunications Entity (PTE) ang in-charge sa registration ng SIM.

"We adopted the Senate framework on registration, which goes directly through the PTE’s platform as a pre-requisite to the activation of a SIM. Not only does this pose less risk of data breach, it also places less burden on small-scale resellers who may not have the proper training to handle personal information," ani Poe.

Hanggang 180 days pa rin ang registration period.

"The few modifications made are all improvements – like specifying a non-exhaustive list of identification cards with photo that can be presented during registration. This is part of our commitment to make the registration process as clearly-outlined and as seamless as possible," ani Poe.

"Further, we clarified the documentary requirements for foreign nationals who purchase local SIMs. This is also part of our commitment to make our tourism and business environment as friendly as possible to foreign visitors," dagdag niya.

Ang mga postpaid subscribers, awtomatikong nakarehistro na.

Ang mga PTE naman, dapat magtayo ng registration facilities sa mga liblib na lugar sa loob ng 60 araw matapos maisabatas ang panukala.

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO