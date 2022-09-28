MANILA (UPDATE) — The new head of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) should show independence from Malacañang, where he previously worked, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Renato Reyes said Wednesday.

Reyes made the statement a day after the Palace announced the appointment of lawyer Richard Palpal-latoc, a former deputy executive secretary at the office of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., as the new CHR chairperson.

"We hope that despite his previous proximity to the halls of power as a Palace official, he will maintain the CHR's independence from Malacanang," Reyes said of Palpal-latoc.

Reyes noted that Palpal-latoc, 48, is the law partner of Vic Rodriguez, who recently resigned as Marcos' executive secretary to become presidential chief of staff.

In a separate statement, rights group Karapatan also called on Palpal-latoc and newly appointed CHR Commissioner Beda Epres to "uphold the Commission's mandate and expectations for independence, probity, integrity, and transparency."

In appealing for independence, Reyes stressed the CHR's important role "to hold the previous regime accountable before the ICC for the failed dug war," referring to the International Criminal Court's planned investigation into the bloody drug war during President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

"There is also the upcoming Universal Periodic Review where the rights record of the Philippines will be scrutinized by the members of the [United Nations] Human Rights Council," he said.

"There are also many human rights complaints by civil society groups that require the response of the CHR," said Reyes, adding that he looks forward to meeting with Palpal-Latoc to talk about the human rights situation in the country.

Karapatan pointed out that the CHR was created in response to the atrocities committed during the martial law period of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father and namesake of the incumbent chief executive.

"We strongly remind the new appointees of the continuing immense challenges of thousands of victims of human rights violations during the Marcos Sr. dictatorial rule, and their duty to uphold truth, justice and accountability, considering the Commission plays an important role in ensuring that recognition and reparations are accorded to the victims," it said.

Karapatan noted that "no open, transparent and independent process" was conducted in appointing the new officials.

"Nevertheless, we will continue to engage with the incoming new members of the Commission especially in pursuing justice and accountability of the previous Duterte administration and other administrations," the group said.

In early June, Marcos Jr., then the country's presumptive president, had raised the importance of "accountability in terms of human rights" when he met with UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Gustavo Gonzalez.

He had also said he would prioritize the rehabilitation of drug users and veer away from the violent drug war policy of Duterte, father of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Marcos family is hounded by allegations of rights abuses committed during the dictatorship of its late patriarch.

Some 11,000 people were identified as victims of rape, mutilation, psychological and emotional abuse, arbitrary detention, forced exile and extrajudicial killings at the start of Martial Law in 1972 until the family's ouster in 1986, according to the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission.

