Luis now a tropical storm, to exit PAR Thursday

MANILA - Weather disturbance Luis (International name: Roke) has intensified into a tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Luis is now packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph.

It was last located at 1,000 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, and is moving north northwestward at 25 kph.

PAGASA said Luis will not directly affect the country’s weather.

It is expected to continue moving north northwest until Thursday morning, when it is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility before further intensifying.

“Further intensification is likely while moving over the sea east of the Ryukyu Islands,” PAGASA said.

Luzon is still reeling from the impacts of super typhoon Karding (International name: Noru) that struck Sunday through early Monday.

