Commission on Higher Education office in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News file

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Wednesday colleges and universities follow separate guidelines from the Department of Education (DepEd) on class suspension during weather disturbances.

In a statement, CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said higher education institutions (HEIs) are guided by Executive Order No. 66 S. 2012 and CHED Memorandum Order (CMO) No. 15 S. 2012 in cancelling classes during typhoons and other calamities.

Under CMO No. 15, classes at the collegiate level, including graduate school, are automatically cancelled or suspended in areas placed under Signal No. 3 by state weather bureau PAGASA.

The policy also states that classes "may be cancelled or suspended at the discretion of the local chief executives of Local Government Units and/or heads of HEIs if special circumstances in their area such as flooding, road damage, etc. warrant it."

"Until the amendment or revocation of the said Executive Order and CMO No. 15, Series of 2012, CHED instructs all HEIs to observe these guidelines in their respective campuses," De Vera said.

De Vera made the clarification as "there appears to be confusion" raised by the DepEd's latest guidelines on class suspensions.

The latest DepEd order mandates that classes are automatically suspended in all areas placed under Signals No. 1 to 5 by PAGASA.

Classes are also automatically cancelled in schools where orange and red rainfall warnings are issued, according to the DepEd.