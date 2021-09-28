Work from home, suportado ng Australian BPO firms sa Pinas

Inanunsiyo ng Australia Philippine Business Council o APBC na sinusuportahan nila ang long-term remote working strategies ng mga BPO o business process outsourcing firms sa Manila.

“There are over 300 Australian companies in the Philippines employing more than 44,000 Filipinos in business process outsourcing, infrastructure, financial services, ICT and energy sectors…As COVID-19 brought about significant challenges to the Philippines, we are pleased to note that Australian companies in the Philippines continue to do well and that they remain confident in the future trajectory of the Philippine economy,” ani Ma. Hellen De La Vega, Philippine Ambassador to Australia sa kanilang inilunsad na webinar na ‘Navigating the Future of Work’ noong September 23, 2021.

Hindi lamang temporaryong solusyon sa pandemya ang work from home scheme sa mga Australian BPO sa Pilipinas kundi tinitingnan na rin ito ng mga industry executive ng APBC bilang pangmatagalang work arrangements.

“APBC’s business is business. We seek to represent Australian business investment in the Philippines and Philippine businesses here in Australia. We want to be your partner in doing business with the Philippines,” pahayag ni Eduard Alcordo, APBC President.

Ayon pa sa Philippine Trade and Investment Center o PTIC sa Sydney, Australia, ang industriya ng information technology and business process management o IT-BPM ay isa sa malakas na nagsusulong ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas at nangunguna sa buong mundo sa voice-related services at pumapangalawa naman sa non-voice services.

Kamakailan lamang ay pinayagan ng Fiscal Incentives Review Board o FIRB ang mga kumpanya ng IT-BPM sa special economic zones na pairalin ang 90% na remote work setups hanggang March 31, 2022.

“Remote work is now recognised as a manageable, sustainable, productive and cost saving alternative...If you think about it, outsourcing is just WFH with over 30 years more experience – and you can turn it on and off as needed,” sabi ni Rene Cabrera, incoming president ng APBC.