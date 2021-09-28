MANILA - The Supreme Court has rescheduled the Bar exams to January to February next year.

Supreme Court en banc unanimously decided to move the Bar exams from November 2021 to January 16-February 6, 2022, based on proposal by Bar Exams chair Justice Marvic Leonen, according to a source.

Earlier this year, SC announced November's supposed exam was going to be “digitalized, localized, and proctored. It was also announced that Bar examinees were to take the exams using their own Wi-Fi-enabled laptops instead of the traditional exams that required all answers to be handwritten.

In 2020, the high court en banc decided to skip Bar exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details to follow.

- With reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News