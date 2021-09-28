MANILA – Another personality is throwing his hat into the 2022 vice presidential race.

Atty. Alex Lacson, a book author, is set to run under the Ang Kapatiran Party in the upcoming national elections.

Lacson, who announced his intention to run Saturday, said the party is not supporting or endorsing any presidential candidates for now.

“Walang presidential candidate Ang Kapatiran party, at pinag-uusapan pa ngayon sa national council kung ito ba ay susuporta ng presidential candidate, eventually. Pero malalaman lang natin 'yan kung mag-file na lahat, after siguro ng filing ng (certificate of candidacy), so after ng October 8,” he told ANC's After the Fact on Monday night.

(Ang Kapatiran party doesn’t have a presidential candidate. The national council is still discussing whether or not it would support anyone eventually. But we will only find that out once everyone has filed his or her certificate of candidacy, so that’s after October 8.)

Lacson said he is optimistic about his chances in the 2022 elections because there doesn’t seem to be a clear favorite among the vice presidential candidates, citing a June survey by Pulse Asia.

“Tingnan mo doon ‘no: in that Pulse Asia survey, for vice presidential candidates, si President Duterte, 18 percent. And si Isko Moreno is 14 percent, Bongbong (Marcos) is 10 percent, Tito Sotto is 10 percent, Manny Pacquaio is only 9 percent. And the rest merong mga maliliit, scattered.”

“But si Isko is not running for VP, si Bongbong is not running for VP, si Manny Pacquiao, I don’t know if he’s running for VP but right now he’s presidential candidate.”

“So kung tingnan mo doon, in that survey, klaro po na walang favorite or runaway candidate yung botante pagdating sa bise presidente,” he added.

(Look: in that survey for vice presidential candidates, President Duterte got 18 percent. Isko Moreno, 14 percent. Bongbong Marcos, 10 percent. Tito Sotto got 10 percent. Manny Pacquiao got 9 percent. And the rest got small percentages.)

(But Isko is not running for VP and neither is Bongbong. I don't know if Manny Pacquiao is running for VP but for now he's a presidential candidate.)

(So, if you look at it, it's clear that voters don't have a runaway candidate for vice president.)

He said their group strategists think a lot of votes for the vice presidential race are still up for grabs.

“Ang nakikita namin (We see that) is roughly 55% of the voters for VP are up for grabs. Walang (There is no) clear favorite,” he said.

“Walang clear favorite ang mahihirap, walang clear favorite ang middle class, walang clear favorite ang religious community, walang clear favorite ang business sector pagdating sa vice presidential candidates.”

(The poor, the middle class, the religious community, and the business sector have no clear favorite among vice presidential candidates.)

Founded by anti-gun advocate Reynaldo “Nandy” Pacheco, Ang Kapatiran party--which espouses traditional Catholic values--has been fielding candidates since the 2007 national elections.

Its 2016 presidential bet, Rizalito David, was disqualified from the race after the Commission on Elections declared him a nuisance candidate.

President Rodrigo Duterte, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, and Dr. Willie Ong have declared they are also running for vice president in 2022.