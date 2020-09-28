Work in executive branch shortened on Sept. 28

MANILA — Malacañang has shortened working hours for workers in the executive branch of government on Monday to allow them to celebrate the Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day.

Work hours will be suspended from 3:30 p.m. onwards on Monday, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a memorandum circular dated Sept. 25 but released only on Monday.

Agencies whose functions involve the delivery of health services, disaster preparedness and response, and other vital services however are exempted from the work suspension.

Work suspension in other branches of government and in private companies is also encouraged, according to Medialdea.