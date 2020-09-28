Vico Sotto says raps loom vs businessman for demolishing shanties

MANILA -- Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said Monday criminal and civil cases were being prepared against a businessman that he chided in a viral video for demolishing informal settlers’ shanties.

Sotto said the businessman has repeatedly tried to construct a building in Barangay Bambang without permit from the local government, blocked a public road with a truck and crane, and destroyed street humps.

"Criminal and civil cases are being prepared," he told his 1.6 million Twitter followers.

A video earlier posted by Sakto News website showed Sotto asking the businessman, "Gusto ‘nyo makulong kayo? O mumurahin mo rin ako gaya ng pagmumura mo sa tao ko?"

(Do you want to be arrested? Or are you going to cuss at me the way you cussed at my people?)

"Sinubukan mong mag-demolish nang may tao sa loob ng bahay," he added.

(You tried to demolish houses while there were people inside them.)

The businessman denied the claim, prompting the 31-year-old mayor to retort: "May video (there is a video)."

The businessman then argued that the shanties were part of a "drug den."

"Bakit hindi ka tumawag ng pulis (why didn't you call policemen)?" replied Sotto.

The businessman later claimed the mayor was "biased" against him even though he is a constituent and taxpayer.

"As a government official, I will treat things fairly. Kung walang permit, hindi puwedeng mag-construction (no permit, no construction)," he said, as quoted by a media report.