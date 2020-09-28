Philippines logs 3,073 add'l COVID-19 cases; total climbs to 307,288

A man brings his children at the baywalk as volunteers led by various government agencies conduct a clean-up drive in Manila Bay in time for International Coastal Clean Up Day last September 19, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — There are now 307,288 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, nearly 8 months since the country's first infection was recorded, after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,073 additional cases on Monday.

The active cases stood at 49,242.

Of the additional cases, 1,158 are from the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the outbreak. Meanwhile, majority or 2,800 of the newly-announced cases occurred in the last 2 weeks.

The DOH reported 163 additional recovered patients, and 37 new COVID-related deaths, of which, 26 occurred this month.

Total recoveries climbed to 252,664, while the death toll is 5,381.

The agency said the following testing laboratories failed to submit their data for the latest count:

Amosup Seamen's Hospital Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center Green City Medical Center National Kidney and Transplant Institute – GeneXpert Laboratory Western Visayas Medical Center

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Monday morning said that while they have observed a seeming decrease in cases, they are still seeing clusters in some areas.

As of Sept. 27, there are 2,075 COVID-19 clusters in the country, 27% of which are in the NCR, 20% in Region 4A, 10% in Region 7, and 9% in Region 3. Majority or 84% of the total clusters are in communities.

Vergeire said this is why the Filipinos should not be complacent and remain vigilant.

The DOH said that hospitals will need to continue expanding allocation for COVID-19 cases in case of any eventuality.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged late last year.

Her male companion was the country's second case who succumbed to the disease on Feb. 1, the first coronavirus-related fatality in the country and outside of China.