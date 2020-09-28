PH bans 11 Chinese nationals for 'overstaying'

Chinese Nationals don Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they arrive at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on May 22, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Eleven Chinese nationals were banned from the Philippines for overstaying, the Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday.

The Chinese nationals, who arrived on separate dates from November 2019 to January this year, were fined and ordered to leave the country for exceeding their stay, the bureau said in a statement.



"They were allowed to come here by availing a visa upon arrival (VUA), yet they abused that privilege by overstaying without valid reason and justification at all," Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente said.

Under the rules, foreigners issued with VUA are not allowed to extend their stay beyond 30 days.



The Chinese nationals went to the bureau's headquarters in Manila to update their stay and present their intention to leave the country with plane tickets when visa officers noted the violation, the BI said.



In January, the Philippines stopped issuing VUAs to Chinese nationals to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality earlier uncovered the "pastillas" bribery scheme which allows illegal Chinese workers to come to the Philippines as tourists and pay P10,000 as grease money so they could enter without the proper work visas.