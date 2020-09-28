Learning module with 'dirty names' approved by Catholic diocese: Palace

MANILA - The learning module that went viral on social media for featuring Filipino puns alluding to lewd acts was approved by a Catholic diocese, Malacañang said Monday.

The private school self-learning module was flagged during the budget hearing of the Department of Education (DepEd) last week.

"'Di po ginagamit ng DepEd 'yan. 'Yan ay ginawa ng mga Katolikong eskuwelahan na aprubado pa ng diocese so pakitanong po ang arsobispo bakit nila inapprove 'yan. Di po 'yan for use ng DepEd," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's not used by the DepEd. It was made by Catholic schools and approved by the diocese so ask the archbishop why he approved it. It's not for DepEd to use.)

"Siguro po ang dapat sumagot ay 'yung liderato ng Simbahang Katolika, bakit sila nagbibigay ng ganyang module na may bastos."

(Maybe the one who should answer is the Catholic Church's leadership, why are they giving out modules with lewd content.)

The agency has created a team "that makes sure that content is fine," DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio earlier said.

The opening of classes on Oct. 5 will push through, Roque added.

"Bagamat di perpekto, ang importante po matutuloy ang edukasyon ng ating mga kabataan, hindi sila matetengga habang may pandemic," he said.

(Although it's not perfect, what's important is the youth will continue their education, they won't be idle during the pandemic.)