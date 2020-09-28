Duterte's anti-corruption body investigating 40 PhilHealth officials

A man stands outside a PhilHealth office in Quezon City, June 7, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA-- Some 40 officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) are being investigated by President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-corruption body for alleged anomalies, an official said Monday.

Among the officials are members of the PhilHealth board of directors and regional executives, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Greco Belgica said.

"We have, I think, around 40, as I checked noong nakaraang linggo, 40 names being investigated ng PACC," he said during a Palace press briefing.

While Belgica did not mention specific personalities, he said the PACC is planning to file cases against corrupt PhilHealth officials before the Office of the Ombudsman.

"Tuluy-tuloy na po ang investigation namin and yes, we will be filing cases to the Ombudsman in person," Belgica said.

(Our investigation continues and yes, we will be filing cases to the Ombudsman in person.)

Earlier this month, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendations of a multi-agency task force he formed, to file charges against several executives of PhilHealth, including its former president Ricardo Morales.

The state health insurer has been mired in corruption allegations as the Philippines battled the COVID-19 pandemic.