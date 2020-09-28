Duterte might announce quarantine classifications for October on Monday

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a speech, July 7, 2020. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte might announce on Monday the new virus restrictions for October on Monday night, his spokesperson said as the government further opens the country's shrinking economy.

Most of the prevailing quarantine classifications in the country are set to expire on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

"Mayroon po kasing address sa taumbayan ang ating Pangulo mamayang gabi. So, sana po, yung classification eh mapasama na sa kaniyang address," Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

(The President will address the public tonight, and hopefully he could include the new classifications.)

Roque added that the government's COVID-19 pandemic response taks force is holding a meeting Monday to discuss the situation in Iloilo City which was recently elevated to the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

The city's local government unit is appealing for an easing of restrictions to general community quarantine (GCQ).

The government this month introduced for the first time month-long virus restrictions, deviating from the usual 2-week community quarantines it used to implement.

Most parts of the country are under relaxed restrictions, with the Philippines' coronavirus epicenter Metro Manila under the second lowest GCQ in a 4-tier system.

The Department of Health on Monday recognized the seeming downward trend in COVID-19 infections.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 46,372 active COVID-19 cases, out of the 304,226 cumulative total.