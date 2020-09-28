Duterte extends term of task force leading Yolanda rehab efforts

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the term of the inter-agency task force he formed in 2017 meant to oversee rehabilitation and recovery projects for victims of supertyphoon Yolanda until the end of his presidency.

The term of the IATF-Yolanda, formed on Aug. 12, 2017, was extended until June 30, 2022 or unless earlier dissolved by the President. Its term was supposed to expire on Aug. 12 this year.

READ: President Duterte’s administrative order extending the term of the IATF-Yolanda @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/kKbDKWKNzH — Arianne Merez (@arianne_merez) September 28, 2020

In extending the multi-agency task force's term, the President cited the need to complete housing projects and provide basic necessities in resettlement areas.

"The Yolanda Permanent Housing Program (YPHP) aims to build houses and create livable, thriving and disaster-resilient communities under a township approach..." Duterte said in his Administrative Order No. 33 signed on Sept. 16 but made public only on Monday.

Duterte said the government still has to finish some 49,112 housing units and provide electricity to around 122 resettlement areas.

Yolanda (international name: Haiyan) struck the central Philippines on Nov. 8, 2013, triggering storm surges that wiped out entire communities and left 6,300 dead and over 1,000 missing.