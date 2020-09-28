DOH reiterates waste management protocols after PPEs scattered along EDSA

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday reminded health institutions and local government units to properly dispose personal protective equipment (PPEs) after masks and gloves were found scattered along EDSA.

Mga basura, gaya ng pinaggamitang PPEs, nagkalat sa isang lane ng EDSA-White Plains ngayong umaga. Ilan sa mga nakakalat ay mga medical gloves, PPE suits, face masks at iba pa. | via @LyzaAquinoDZMM pic.twitter.com/agf5OWNBMr — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 27, 2020

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there are already protocols in place for health care waste management even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is marked and labeled that it is health care waste,” she said, adding that this should be followed even by households.

“So we remind our health care providers and our local government units, humihingi po kami ng tulong para mamonitor natin ang pagtatapon natin ng basura,” Vergeire said.

(So we remind our health care providers andour local government units, we are asking for your help in monitoring the disposal of waste.)

Vergeire pointed out that the COVID-19 virus can attach itself to objects, which can in turn cause people to be infected.

“Pag kumalat yan sa daan, pag pinulot ito ng ating garbage collectors and they are not wearing their gloves…or even when they are wearing their gloves, pag na miss out nila naka hawak sila sa kanilang mukha maaari silang mahawa,” she said.

(If that waste is littered, and our garbage collectors pick it up and they are not wearing their gloves…or even when they are wearing their gloves, if they neglect and touch their face, they might get infected.)

Vergeire said residents should also tell their garbage collectors if they are throwing away PPEs so that it will be properly disposed of.

The DOH issued a similar warning earlier this month after test kits were found scattered on a street in Manila.