DOH keeps high bed allocation for COVID-19 cases

Francisco Del Carmen, one of the oldest COVID19 survivors undergoes his regular dialysis session at the World Citi Medical Center in Quezon City on July 9, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said it would maintain the high hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients, in case Philippines saw a surge in the number of cases.

Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, who is also treatment czar, said this in response to projections that COVID-19 cases in the country is on a downtrend.

“Alam nyo mahirap kasi pag babatayan ang mga projection. Kailangan talaga on the ground ready tayo for any kind of eventuality. Kasi hindi natin alam anong mangyari dito in 2 to 3 months,” Vega said during the daily Laging Handa briefing.

(You know it’s hard to use projections as basis. You really have to be ready for any kind of eventuality. Because we don’t know what will happen in 2 to 3 months.)

Vega said hospitals have reached the target percentage of beds allocated for COVID-19 cases, especially in Metro Manila.

“Dito sa Metro Manila nakikita natin tumataas ang allocated beds ngayon ng private hospitals. Ang percentage ngayon ay nasa 19 to 20% na ang private at yung government lalo na ang retained hospital mataas na rin, umaabot na rin sa 30 to 32%,” he said.

(Here in Metro Manila we can see the increase in allocated beds for private hospitals. The percentage now is at 19 to 20% for private and for government, especially retained hospital, it’s at 30% to 32%.)

He said this is due to improved coordination with local government units and hospitals.

A DOH administrative order required a 30% allocation of hospital beds to COVID-19 for government hospitals and a 20% allocation for private hospitals.

Vega acknowledged that the data is showing a gradual decrease in cases in Metro Manila and other provinces.

But he said hospitals need to be ready for the opening up of the country to the “new normal.”