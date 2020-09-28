Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte takes 8-day medical leave

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the eldest daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte. Lean Daval Jr, Reuters/file photo

MANILA -- Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is on medical leave from Sept. 28 until Oct. 5, her office said.

"She will be out of town for medical purposes. She is continuously present online to meet deadlines for her office," the Davao city government said on Facebook.

There were no other immediate details about the medical leave of President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter.

Duterte-Carpio, in a memorandum, has tapped her brother Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte as acting mayor.

The younger Duterte "shall assume the duties and responsibilities of the said position (acting mayor) as mandated by law and oversee the overall operations of all city government/departments/officers, and perform such other duties as may be directed by the undersigned from time to time," said his sister.