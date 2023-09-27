MTRCB chairperson Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB handout

MAYNILA - Humihirit ang Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) ng dagdag na P5 milyon sa kanilang P130.61 milyong budget sa ilalim ng 2024 National Expenditure Program para mabigyan ng honorarium ang bawat board member na dumadalo sa meeting.

Sa wish list ng board na binasa ni Sen. Jinggoy Estrada sa budget hearing, may hiling na "honorarium of P10,000 for every board meeting shall be given to a board member for his/her attendance amounting to P5.20 million per year".

Ayon kay MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto, kada buwan ang board meeting nila ng 30 board members, at may mga special meeting pa.

Gusto rin makapaglaan ng board ng P19 million para sa "developmental activities".

"We are also a developmental body. We are to come up with programs and projects for the agency. And right now, we have the new campaign of the MTRCB, which is the 'Responsableng Panonood Campaign'. We involve the parents, equipping and empowering them to be able to be able to be responsible for the viewing habits of their children," paliwanag ni Sotto.

"We will be coming up with parent partnership programs. We will be going around the country to train them, conducting seminars, trainings, webinars... If this is a training, equipping the parents to be involved, it cannot be a one day training. So kinakailangan po na babalikan sila, iikutin ang iba't ibang lugar sa ating bansa. Under that, we will also have 'Pulong', which is involving our stakeholders in coordination and co-regulation with the MTRCB," dagdag niya.

May hiling ding pondo ang MTRCB para sa sahod ng mga job order employee.