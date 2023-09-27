MTRCB chair Lala Sotto nag-inhibit sa lahat ng kaso ng mga noontime show

MTRCB chairperson Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB

MAYNILA — Ibinahagi ni Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto nitong Miyerkoles na nag-inhibit siya sa lahat ng adjudication process o pagdedesisyon sa mga isyung kinasasangkutan ng noontime programs.

Sinabi ito ni Sotto nang matanong ni Sen. Jinggoy Estrada sa budget hearing ng MTRCB sa Senado ukol sa status ng suspension order laban sa "It's Showtime."

"In the spirit of transparency and in the spirit of fairness, I have already inhibited myself from participating in all the adjudication processes of any noontime shows," ani Sotto, na anak ng TV host at dating Senate President Tito Sotto.

Giit ng opisyal, nandoon siya noong bumoto ang board sa complaint tungkol sa "It's Showtime," pero hindi siya nagbigay ng anumang boto.

"I was physically present because it was during a board meeting, but I did not vote, I did not participate... To make it clear, it was a unanimous decision for the board to suspend. They only voted upon the number of days, which was 12 days and 6 days," ani Sotto.

Ayon naman kay MTRCB board member Paulino Cases Jr., ngayong linggo nakatakdang lumabas ang desisyon ukol sa naturang noontime show.

Natanong din ni Estrada si Sotto tungkol sa mga batikos na natanggap ng E.A.T. host na si Joey De Leon nang magbiro ito ukol sa "pagsusuot ng lubid."

Kasama ni De Leon sa naturang programa ang ama ni Sotto.

"The EAT production voluntarily appeared before the MTRCB the very next day with an apology letter (on Monday) to enter into a dialogue with Atty. Cases," ani Sotto.

Sabi naman ni Cases: "We are not in a position to state right now (if there was a violation) because we already took cognizance of the complaints that we received in our official social media. We are now going to discuss it after the legal affairs division bring the same matter to the attention of the adjudication committee."

Mayroong 30 board members ang MTRCB at isang vice chairperson, lahat appointed ng pangulo, paliwanag ni Sotto.