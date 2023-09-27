Marcos Jr. tells new police generals: Prioritize dialogue, collaboration

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday urged new police generals to prioritize dialogue and collaboration in their communities.

"The foundation of effective law enforcement is public trust, rooted in constant and open public engagement," Marcos said in his speech as he administered the oath of office to the second batch of newly promoted star-rank officers of the Philippine National Police.

"Thus, it is incumbent upon you our new generals to prioritize dialogue, collaboration, and cooperation within the communities that you serve," Marcos said.

Fifty-five newly promoted PNP officials consisting of one police lieutenant general, seven police major generals, and 47 police brigadier generals took their oath before the President at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang.

Marcos directed the new generals to uphold the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and respect for human rights.

The PNP made the headlines in August over the killings of a teen in Navotas whom cops thought was a murder suspect they were pursuing.

In the same month, an off-duty police officer in Rodriguez, Rizal shot dead a boy whose brother he and a civilian friend had been chasing.

Charges have been filed over the incidents.

'OUR PEOPLE EXPECT REFORMS, POSITIVE CHANGES'

“Our people expect to see reforms under your leadership, positive changes that will make the agency more capable, responsive and truly corruption-free even amidst the many challenges that we face at present," he said.

"You must likewise nurture a bond of mutual respect and support with the people who have faith and confidence in their police force."

The Philippine leader also assured the new police generals that his government will continue to find ways to pursue the modernization of the PNP and equip the police forces with the latest technology training and resources to bolster their capabilities.

“This will enable you to contribute to maintaining peace which is the backbone of our society’s stability and well-being," Marcos said.