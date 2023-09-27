DFA told to explain why ex-PNP chief turned back in Canada

Then Philippine National Police Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. speaks during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Jan. 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan wants the Department of Foreign Affairs to submit a report on why former Philippine National Police Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. was reportedly intercepted and forced to return to the country upon arrival in Canada.

Libanan inquired about the incident during the budget hearing of the agency at the House of Representatives.

"There has been a raw report on the interception of our former PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin in Canada. Can the distinguished sponsor and the department enlighten us why? [W]hat transpired in Canada with our former PNP chief?" Libanan said.

Nueva Ecija 2nd District Rep. Joseph Gilbert Violago, sponsor of the DFA budget, said the Canadian government is also looking into the incident and is expected to relay details to the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa.

"Parang nagkaroon po ng misunderstanding, misinterpretation doon sa nangyari and the Canadian government expressed their regrets sa miscommunication." Violago said in behalf of the DFA since only members of the House are allowed to talk on the floor.

He said the DFA would give the Office of the Speaker more details when they come.

Violago explained that since Azurin chose to fly back home, there was no opportunity for the Philipine embassy to render assistance.

"[General] Azurin went to Canada in his private capacity, so, practically — since di naman po official yung trip niya wala rin pong assistance na magagawa," Violago said.

(Since it was not an official trip, there was also no assistance that could be given.)

Azurin retired from the police service in April.