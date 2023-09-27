Philippine Coast Guard handout

China's installation of a floating barrier in Bajo de Masinloc has galvanized leaders of political parties in the House of Representatives to reallocate confidential and intelligence funds to the Philippine Coast Guard and 3 other agencies.

In a joint statement, heads of political parties in the House of Representatives said they "view with serious concern the installation of a floating barrier by the China Coast Guard (CCG) in the Southeast of Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) Shoal."

"This action not only impedes the rights and livelihoods of our Filipino fishermen but also disrupts the prevailing atmosphere of regional peace and collaboration."

As a result, Congress leaders are reallocating confidential funds to the PCG, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), National Security Council (NSC), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

"Recognizing the rising security threats in the West Philippine Sea and the need to secure top officials, these agencies are better positioned to counteract security threats, protect our territorial waters, and secure the rights and access of Filipino fishermen to traditional fishing grounds," it said.

"This decision also underscores the need to ensure that resource allocation aligns with national priorities and the urgent needs of the citizenry, reflecting our commitment to a budget that is balanced, equitable, and serves the true needs and aspirations of the Filipino people."

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the PCG on the West Philippine Sea, earlier said the PCG's intelligence fund has been limited to only P10 million since 2009.

Tarriela also highlighted the need to modernize the Coast Guard to beef up the country's defenses in the face of Chinese aggression.

"It is important, all the lawmakers... have already understood the importance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be modernized, for the Philippine Coast Guard to be able to have much more bigger ships," he said.