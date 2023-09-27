COA should help inform public on confidential funds: analyst

File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Audit can help dispel the controversy surrounding government confidential funds by being more open about them and by giving the public more information in general, a political analyst said on Wednesday.

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, political science professor Edmund Tayao said that confidential funds cannot be spent without oversight by the Commission on Audit.

"Hindi nga sila humaharap sa publiko," he said, adding that the silence makes the COA seem too "mystical."

Confidential funds have been in the headlines as the House of Representatives works on the proposed budget for 2024.

Confidential funds, meant for surveillance and intelligence gathering, have been allocated to a number of civilian agencies, including the Office of the Vice President, the Department of Education and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Tayao said that discussions on public funds will always have a political aspect, but that speculations can be addressed by the COA being more open with information and with its auditing processes.

"'Yung completely parang you're mum about it, that's open to interpretation," he said.

COA publishes audit reports on its website.

"Bakit hindi i-explain ng auditor o ng COA, 'Hey, OK, magkaroon ng confidential funds as long as may justification one, two, three," he said, adding that auditors have so far not made any statements on the issue.

"Hindi sa akin acceptable yung completely na the public is blind when the use of confidential funds is concerned," he said.

