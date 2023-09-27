Bike lanes, walkways project to get in gear with SARO release

Concrete barriers protect the bike lanes along EDSA in Quezon City on May 16, 2021. Majority of Filipinos want bicycles, pedestrians and public transportation to be prioritized over private vehicles, according to a Social Weather Stations survey in November. Mark Demayo ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Transportation can move forward with plans for the Active Transport Bike Share System and Safe Pathways Program in Metropolitan Areas, the Department of Budget and Management said Wednesday with the issuance of a Special Allotment Release Order of P750 million for the project.

The money will be used to construct protected bike lanes, buy bike racks, improve end-of-trip cycling infrastructure and upgrade pop-up bike lanes into permanent ones.

The project also includes constructing pedestrian pathways and sidewalks.

"Achieving an improved transportation system toward a better quality of life for all Filipinos calls for a multisectoral approach," Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a release.

"President Bongbong Marcos was very particular when he directed us to provide the necessary budgetary support to the transport sector, as we see this as one aspect of the solution," she also said.

The program is expected to help reduce carbon emissions in metropolitan areas and help commuters save time and money on their trips.

MORE FUNDING FOR ACTIVE TRANSPORT NEEDED IN 2024 BUDGET

In a separate statement on Tuesday, transport reform advocacy group Move as One Coalition called for more funding for active transportation infrastructure and for PUV modernization as it pointed to cuts in the National Expenditure Program.

It said that funding for bike lanes and walkways in 2024 has been cut to P500 million from P2 billion in 2022.

"There is no budget at all for for the PUV modernization program," the group also said.

"It is a supreme irony that on September 22, World Car-Free Day, Metro Manila and nearby provinces were shrouded in smog caused mainly by vehicle emissions," they also said as they stressed that putting up bike lanes and walkways, and improving public transportation will help reduce emissions.

Move as One urged government to prioritize the needs of 94% of Filipinos who do not own a car, according to a Social Weather Stations survey.

"This supermajority rides public transportation, bike, or walk despite the dirty air and the lack of infrastructure that ensures their safety as they do so," they said.