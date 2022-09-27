Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) prior to the Japan-Philippine bilateral Meeting at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo on September 26, 2022, ahead of the state funeral for the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. David Mareuil / POOL / AFP



MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed their two countries' relations, particularly affairs in Mindanao from where she hails, when they met Monday in Tokyo, according to a statement from the Japanese government.

The Prime Minister's office said Kishida told Duterte of Japan's decision to facilitate the improvement of agricultural and fisheries value chains, as well as the collection of small arms and light weapons in Mindanao.

He also expressed the Japanese government's support for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and its thrust toward establishing an autonomous government by 2025.

Kishida told Duterte that Japan is ready to support junior Philippine government officers to study in his country.

"In response, Vice President Duterte reiterated her appreciation for Japan's long-standing cooperation in relation to infrastructure development and the Mindanao peace process, among others," Kishida's office added.

Duterte is in Japan to attend the state funeral of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July.

Duterte and Kishida also exchanged views on the situation in the East and South China Seas and economic coercion, among others. Both Japan and the Philippines have territorial disputes with China.

The two "affirmed to work closely" on these territorial issues.

Kishida thanked Duterte for attending the state funeral for Abe, noting that he was "impressed with the fact that both houses of the Congress of the Philippines have respectively adopted resolutions expressing sympathy".

"Vice President Duterte expressed her profound condolences on the passing of the former Prime Minister Abe," Kishida's office said.

Kishida's meeting with Duterte just came days after he met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York, where they also talked about Japan-Philippines relations and the issues common to both countries.

