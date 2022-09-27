Residents assess damages caused by Super Typhoon Karding on September 26, 2022, a day after it made landfall in Burdeos, Polillo Islands in Quezon Province. Courtesy of Kevin Morillo/File



MANILA — Still reeling from the effects of Typhoon Karding, parts of Luzon will continue to be drenched, as well as portions of the Visayas, due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, according to state weather forecaster PAGASA on Tuesday.

Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas might experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms because of the southwest monsoon and the trough or extension of Typhoon Karding, PAGASA said in its 24-hour bulletin released 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather bureau added that isolated rain showers or thunderstorms can be expected in Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Now outside the Philippine area and heading toward Vietnam, Karding (international name: Noru) left a trail of destruction in Luzon, claiming at least 8 lives and causing P160 million in agricultural damage.

The typhoon was 1,005 kilometers west of northern Luzon at 3 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of up to 165 kph.

Karding first hit land in the Philippines as a super typhoon with 195 kph winds on Sunday afternoon, making it the strongest storm to hit the country this year thus far.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO