MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,555 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,941,656.

Active cases stood at 38,315, the highest since August 15, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Of the newly reported infections, 738 are from Metro Manila.

Thirty new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,849.

The number of those who recovered from the illness climbed to 3,840,492.

From Sept. 19 to 25, the country recorded an average of 2,556 daily infections, which is 22 percent higher compared to the previous week, the DOH said Monday.

That week logged the highest number of cases in 4 weeks, or since the week of Aug. 22 to 28, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

But it was also the fifth week with weekly cases below 20,000, ABS-CBN IRG added.

The DOH also said Tuesday 1,400 additional cases of highly contagious offshoots of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in the country.

Latest figures from the DOH showed the following breakdown: 1,200 omicron BA.5 cases, 33 BA.4 cases, three BA.2.75 cases, two BA.2.12.1 cases, and 162 tagged as "other sublineages."

DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country can be attributed to multiple factors, including a person’s activities and lifestyle, the characteristics of circulating variants, the environment, and the opening up of different sectors.

As of Sept. 26, some 73 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, around 19.2 million have received their first booster dose, while almost 2.8 million have gotten their second booster shots.

