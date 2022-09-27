MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Tuesday he mourns the death of the five emergency responders in Bulacan during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding.
In a statement, Marcos said he was saddened to hear about the passing of the rescuers on Monday and offered prayers for their families.
"Their courage and bravery will live on in our memory," Marcos said of the five.
Authorities identified the 5 veteran rescuers as George Agustin, Troy Justin Agustin, Marby Bartolome, Jerson Resurreccion, and Narciso Calayag.
The rescuers, who came from different towns in Bulacan, were preparing life boats while conducting rescue operations around midnight of Sunday in San Miguel town when a flash flood struck them, Vice Governor Alex Castro said in a statement.
Karding, which swept through central and southern Luzon on Sunday, killed at least 8 people and left an estimated P1.28 billion in agricultural damage, official agencies said.
