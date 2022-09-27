A woman receives her COVID-19 booster shot at a vaccination site inside the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 27, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government's special vaccination days dubbed "Bakunahang Bayan" will be extended until Oct. 1, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

This, after Monday's launch of the nationwide campaign in Luzon was postponed due to typhoon Karding.

"Nagpalabas kami kahapon ng department memorandum wherein we have already lifted the suspension in the affected areas in this 'PinasLakas [Bakunahang] Bayan'. We are going to extend it until Oct. 1," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

(We released a department memorandum yesterday wherein we have already lifted the suspension in the affected areas in this 'PinasLakas Bakunahang Bayan')

While the "Bakunahang Bayan" was delayed in Luzon, inoculation of the additional jab continued in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

As of Monday, at least 66,576 people have received their first booster shots under the campaign, Vergeire said.

She clarified that DOH provides coronavirus jabs based on a region's targets and needs.

"Wala na ho tayong extra na binigay pa because of this special vaccination days kasi meron po silang stored vaccines in their warehouses," Vergeire said.

(We do not give extra doses because of this special vaccination days since they already have vaccines stored in their warehouses.)

Amid low uptake of booster shots, the government conducted special vaccination days starting Sept. 26.

The Philippines rolled out its vaccination program against COVID-19 in March 2021, more than a year after it logged its first coronavirus case.

To date, some 73 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of the figure, around 19.2 million have received their first booster dose while almost 2.7 million have received their second booster shots.

From Sept. 19 to 25, the Philippines recorded 17,891 new COVID-19 cases, which is 22 percent higher compared to the previous week.

The DOH also verified 242 more COVID-related fatalities in the past week.